The MCV4 vaccine is a part of the routine vaccination schedule recommended for children (see CDC: Child and Adolescent Immunization Schedule by Age). It is given in 2 doses injected into a muscle. The first dose is given at age 11 to 12 years and the second dose at age 16 years.

The vaccine is also recommended for younger children who are at increased risk of meningococcal infection, such as those without a spleen or their spleen does not work well and those with certain immunodeficiency disorders. The minimum age for the vaccine varies from 6 weeks to 9 months, depending on the formulation used.

The MenB vaccine is given in 2 doses injected into a muscle. It can be given to people 10 years of age or older who have certain high-risk conditions. However, it may also be given to anyone 16 to 23 years of age who wants it, even if they do not have certain high-risk conditions and are not at increased risk of getting the infection. The preferred age for vaccination is 16 to 18 years.

The meningococcal vaccine is also recommended for the following adolescents and adults:

People who do not have a spleen or their spleen does not work well (including those with sickle cell disease)

People with HIV infection

People with certain immunodeficiency disorders

complement system)

Microbiologists who are routinely exposed to the bacteria

Adolescents if they have not already been vaccinated

All first-year college students who live in dormitories who are 21 years old or younger and who have not been given a dose of the vaccine on or after their 16th birthday

All military recruits

Travelers to or residents of areas where the infection is common

People who have been exposed during a meningitis outbreak

At-risk people over age 55 who are at risk of meningococcal disease and who have not received the vaccine previously and who require only a single dose (for example, travelers)

The single-dose MenABCWY vaccine may be given to people 10 years or older who would get MenACWY and MenB vaccines at the same visit.

If people have a temporary illness, doctors usually wait to give the vaccine until the illness resolves (see also CDC: Who Should NOT Get Vaccinated With These Vaccines?).