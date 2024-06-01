Pseudomonas Infections

Pseudomonas aeruginosa causes many different infections.

Swimmer’s ear (external otitis) is a mild external infection that can occur in otherwise healthy people. Water containing the bacteria can enter the ear during swimming. Swimmer’s ear causes itching, pain, and sometimes a discharge from the ear.

Malignant external otitis is a more severe external ear infection. It is most common among people with diabetes. Tissues become swollen and inflamed, partly or completely closing the ear canal. Symptoms may include fever, loss of hearing, inflammation of tissues around the infected ear, severe ear pain, a foul-smelling discharge from the ear, and nerve damage.

Hot-tub folliculitis is another mild external infection. Hair roots (follicles) become infected in people who use hot tubs or whirlpools, particularly if the hot tubs and whirlpools are inadequately chlorinated. Spending a lot of time in the water softens the follicles, making them easier for bacteria to invade. An itchy rash consisting of tiny pimples develops. Pimples may have a drop of pus in their center.

Ecthyma gangrenosum is a skin sore that occurs in people who have too few white blood cells (neutropenia). The sore has a purple-black center and is surrounded by a band of red. These sores usually occur in moist areas, such as the armpit or genital areas.

Eye infections due to these bacteria may damage the cornea, often permanently. Enzymes produced by the bacteria can rapidly destroy the eye. Infections usually result from injuries but may result from contamination of contact lenses or contact lens solution.

Soft-tissue infections include those in muscle, tendons, ligaments, fat, and skin. These infections can occur in deep puncture wounds (for example, stepping on a nail). Pseudomonas bacteria can also infect pressure sores, burns, and wounds due to injuries or surgery. When these bacteria grow in soiled dressings, the dressings turn green and smell like newly mowed grass. Fluids draining from these wounds often have a sweet, fruity smell.

Severe hospital-acquired pneumonia can develop in people who are hospitalized, especially those who need to use a breathing tube and a mechanical ventilator. Pneumonia and sinus infections are commonly caused by Pseudomonas in people with advanced HIV infection. Risk factors for community-acquired pneumonia caused by Pseudomonas include chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchiectasis, smoking, alcohol use disorder, and frequent use of antibiotics.

Urinary tract infections usually develop in the following circumstances:

After a procedure involving the urinary tract is done

When the urinary tract is blocked

When a catheter must remain in the bladder a long time

Bloodstream infections (bacteremia) often result when the following occur:

Bacteria enter the bloodstream from an infected organ (such as the urinary tract).

A contaminated illicit drug is injected into a vein.

A contaminated needle or syringe is used to inject illicit drugs.

A catheter in a blood vessel (called an intravascular catheter) is left in place.

Sometimes the source of the bacteria is unknown, as may occur in people who have too few white blood cells after cancer chemotherapy. Ecthyma gangrenosum often develops in the armpits and groin. Without treatment, a bloodstream infection can lead to shock and death.

Bone and joint infections usually occur in the spine, pubic bone, and/or the joint between the collarbone and breastbone. The bacteria usually spread to bones and joints from the bloodstream, particularly in people who inject illicit drugs. Less often, the bacteria spread from nearby soft tissues that have been infected after an injury or surgery.

Heart valve infections are rare. They usually occur in people who inject illicit drugs and in people with artificial heart valves. The bacteria usually spread to heart valves from the bloodstream.