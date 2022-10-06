Angioedema is swelling of areas of tissue under the skin, sometimes affecting the face and throat.

Angioedema can be a reaction to a drug or other substance (trigger), a hereditary disorder, a rare complication of cancer, or an immune disorder, but sometimes the cause is not known.

Angioedema may involve swelling in the face, throat, digestive tract, and airways.

Antihistamines can relieve mild symptoms, but if angioedema makes swallowing or breathing difficult, prompt emergency treatment is needed.

Angioedema often occurs with hives, which are small, red, itchy, slightly elevated areas of swelling, often with a pale center. Both hives and angioedema involve swelling, but in angioedema, the swelling is deeper (under the skin) than it is with hives, and it may not itch.

There are rare hereditary or acquired forms of angioedema. These forms are caused by a deficiency or malfunction of a substance called C1 inhibitor, which is part of the immune system. Hereditary angioedema and acquired angioedema resemble angioedema caused by an allergic reaction. However, hives do not develop, and the cause is different.

Angioedema may be acute or chronic.

Acute angioedema Acute angioedema develops suddenly after exposure to a trigger. Common triggers are nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs

Insect stings or bites

Allergy injections (allergen immunotherapy)

Certain foods—particularly eggs, fish, shellfish, nuts, and fruits Angioedema without hives is sometimes caused by ACE inhibitors, which are used to treat high blood pressure and heart failure. When ACE inhibitors are the cause, the face and upper airways are most commonly affected, but the intestine may be affected. Eating even a tiny amount of some foods can suddenly result in angioedema. But with other foods (such as strawberries), these reactions occur only after a large amount is eaten. Also, angioedema sometimes occurs after a substance that can be seen on x-rays (radiopaque contrast agent) is used during an imaging test.

Chronic angioedema Chronic angioedema that occurs without hives may be hereditary or acquired angioedema. However, usually when angioedema without hives recurs, no specific cause is identified—called idiopathic angioedema.

Symptoms of Angioedema In angioedema, swelling may not be equal on both sides of the body, and it can be mildly painful. It can affect the back of the hands or feet, eyelids, tongue, face, lips, or genitals. Sometimes the membranes lining the mouth, throat, and airways swell, making swallowing or breathing difficult. Occasionally, the digestive tract is involved, resulting in nausea, vomiting, crampy abdominal pain, or diarrhea. Many people also have hives. Hives usually begin with itching. Typically, crops of hives then come and go. One spot may remain for several hours, then disappear, and later, another may appear elsewhere. After the hive disappears, the skin usually looks completely normal. People may have an anaphylactic reaction (a sudden, widespread, sometimes life-threatening allergic reaction). Blood pressure may become dangerously low (shock).

Diagnosis of Angioedema A doctor's evaluation People should see a doctor immediately if they develop angioedema. The cause of angioedema is often obvious, and tests are seldom needed because the reactions usually resolve and do not recur. If angioedema recurs and the cause is not clear, doctors ask people about all the drugs they are taking and all food and drink they are consuming. If the cause is still not clear, particularly if people have no hives or if family members have angioedema, doctors may do tests for hereditary or acquired forms of angioedema.