Blepharitis may cause the feeling that something is in the eye. The eyes and eyelids may itch and burn, and the edges of the eyelids may become red. Itching is more common when blepharitis has an allergic cause rather than an infectious one. The eyes may become watery and sensitive to bright light.

In some types of blepharitis, such as those caused by bacterial infections, the eyelids may swell, and some of the eyelashes may turn white or even fall out. This type of blepharitis is usually acute. Sometimes, small abscesses containing pus (pustules) develop in the sacs at the base of the eyelashes and eventually form shallow ulcers (ulcerative blepharitis). A crust may form and stick tenaciously to the edges of the eyelids. When the crust is removed, the surface may bleed. During sleep, secretions dry and make the eyelids stick together, so symptoms may be worse upon awakening.

In some types of blepharitis, such as those caused by blocked oil (meibomian) glands, the glands become plugged up with hard, waxy deposits. This type of blepharitis can be chronic. People often have seborrheic dermatitis or rosacea and develop styes or chalazia (eyelid cysts).

Some people with blepharitis develop dry eyes.

Most types of blepharitis tend to recur and stubbornly resist treatment. Blepharitis is inconvenient and unattractive but usually does not damage the cornea or result in loss of vision. Occasionally, ulcerative blepharitis can result in a loss of the eyelashes, scarring of the eyelid margins and, rarely, even inflammation affecting the cornea.

Chronic blepharitis can also develop in people with