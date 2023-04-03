In people with ocular mucous membrane pemphigoid, both eyes are affected, becoming red at first. Later, the conjunctiva shrinks, making it difficult to pull the upper or lower eyelid away from the eye. Much later, the eyes become dry.

The cornea (the clear layer in front of the iris and pupil) can become cloudy, preventing light from reaching the retina and decreasing vision.

The conjunctiva can scar and shrink, causing eyelashes to turn inward (see Trichiasis) and further damage the cornea.