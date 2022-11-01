Vitamin D Deficiency

Muscle spasms (tetany) may be the first sign of rickets in infants. They are caused by a low calcium level

In young infants who have rickets, the entire skull may be soft.

Older infants may be slow to sit and crawl, and the spaces between the skull bones (fontanelles) may be slow to close.

In children aged 1 to 4 years, bone growth may be abnormal, causing an abnormal curve in the spine (scoliosis) and bowlegs or knock-knees. These children may be slow to walk.

In adults, the bones, particularly the spine, pelvis, and leg bones, weaken. Affected areas may be painful to touch, and fractures may occur.

In older people, bone fractures, particularly hip fractures, may result from only slight jarring or a minor fall.