Diverticulitis is inflammation of one or more balloon-like sacs (diverticula). Infection may or may not develop.

Diverticulitis usually affects the large intestine (colon).

Left lower abdominal pain, tenderness, and fever are the typical symptoms.

The diagnosis is based on the results of a computed tomography (CT) scan, and colonoscopy is done after the episode of diverticulitis is over.

People with mild diverticulitis symptoms may be treated with rest, whereas those with severe symptoms are hospitalized for treatment with antibiotics given by vein and sometimes surgery.

Diverticula in the large intestine occur when a defect develops in the thick, muscular middle layer of the bowel. The thin inner layers of the bowel bulge out through the defect and create a small sac. One sac is a diverticulum.

(See also Definition of Diverticular Disease.)

Diverticulitis is more common among people over 40 years old. It can be severe in people of any age, although it is most serious in older people, especially those taking corticosteroids or other medications that suppress the immune system and thus increase the risk of infection, including colon infection. People who have HIV and those undergoing chemotherapy are at increased risk of developing diverticulitis. In people over 50 years old, diverticulitis is most common among women. In people under 50 years old, diverticulitis is most common among men.

Overview of Diverticulosis and... video

Causes of Diverticulitis Diverticulitis occurs in people with diverticulosis when a diverticulum develops a small (sometimes microscopic) hole that allows bacteria from the intestines to be released. Some doctors think that a diverticulum can become inflamed even if a hole has not developed. Diverticulitis most commonly affects the sigmoid colon, which is the last part of the large intestine just before the rectum. Doctors think there may be a connection between diverticulitis and the amount of red meat people eat per week, whether they smoke, and whether they have obesity. The use of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (including aspirin), acetaminophen, corticosteroids, and opioids also increases the risk of diverticulosis and diverticulitis. Diverticulitis is not caused by eating nuts, seeds, corn, or popcorn.

Symptoms of Diverticulitis Symptoms of diverticulitis typically include pain and/or tenderness (usually in the left lower part of the abdomen), fever, and sometimes nausea and vomiting. Diverticulitis typically does not cause gastrointestinal bleeding. Complications of diverticulitis Complications of diverticulitis include Fistulas

Abscess

Peritonitis

Narrowing (stricture) A fistula is an abnormal channel connecting one organ with another or with the skin. Intestinal inflammation from diverticulitis can lead to the development of fistulas that connect the large intestine with other organs. Fistulas usually form when an inflamed diverticulum in the large intestine is touching another organ (such as the bladder). The resulting inflammation along with the bacterial contents of the large intestine slowly penetrate the nearby organ, resulting in a fistula. Most fistulas form between the sigmoid colon and the bladder. These fistulas are more common among men than women, although women who have had a hysterectomy (removal of the uterus) are at increased risk because the large intestine and bladder are no longer separated by the uterus. When fistulas form between the large intestine and bladder, intestinal contents, including normal bacteria, enter the bladder and cause urinary tract infections. Less commonly, a fistula can develop between the large intestine and the small intestine, uterus, vagina, abdominal wall, or even the thigh. Complications of Diverticulitis An abscess is a pocket of pus. An abdominal abscess can form around an inflamed diverticulum, causing worsened pain and fever. Peritonitis is infection of the abdominal cavity, which can develop if the wall of a diverticulum ruptures. Other possible complications of diverticulitis include inflammation of nearby organs (such as the uterus, bladder, or other areas of the digestive tract). Repeated bouts of diverticulitis can lead to narrowing (stricture) of the colon because the resulting scarring and muscle thickening can narrow the inside of the large intestine and prevent solid stool from passing through.

Diagnosis of Diverticulitis Computed tomography (CT) of the abdomen and pelvis

Colonoscopy after episode has ended If a doctor knows that the person already has diverticulosis, a diverticulitis diagnosis may be based almost entirely on the symptoms. However, many other conditions involving the large intestine and other organs in the abdomen and pelvis can cause symptoms similar to diverticulitis, including appendicitis, colon cancer or ovarian cancer, an abscess not related to diverticulitis, and noncancerous (benign) growths on the wall of the uterus (uterine fibroids). A CT scan of the abdomen and pelvis may be helpful in determining that the problem is diverticulitis and not appendicitis or another diagnosis. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is an alternative test for pregnant women or young people. Once inflammation has subsided or the infection has been treated, a doctor may do a colonoscopy (an examination of the large intestine using a flexible viewing tube) to rule out colon cancer. The colonoscopy may be done if people have complications (such as a perforation or abscess) or if they have risk factors for cancer (such as narrowed stool, bleeding, anemia, weight loss, or a family history of colon cancer). Colonoscopy usually needs to be delayed for 1 to 3 months after treatment because it can damage or rupture an inflamed intestine. Exploratory surgery is rarely needed to confirm the diagnosis. Diverticulitis Hide Details The colon is seen by using a flexible viewing tube (a procedure called colonoscopy). This photo shows the opening of a diverticulum and inflammation of the tissue around the opening. These findings are typical of diverticulitis. Image provided by David M. Martin, MD.