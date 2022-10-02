The pancreas is an organ that contains two types of glandular tissue:

Pancreatic acini

Islets of Langerhans

The acini produce digestive enzymes. The islets produce hormones. The pancreas secretes digestive enzymes into the duodenum and hormones into the bloodstream.

The three hormones produced by the pancreas are

Insulin

Glucagon

Somatostatin

Insulin lowers the level of sugar (glucose) in the blood by moving sugar into cells. Glucagon raises the level of sugar in the blood by stimulating the liver to release its stores. Somatostatin inhibits the release of insulin and glucagon, depending on the body's needs.