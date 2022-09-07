Chemotherapy Side Effects

Cytopenias, a deficiency of one or more types of blood cell, can develop because of the toxic effects that chemotherapy drugs have on the bone marrow (where blood cells are made). For example, a person may develop abnormally low numbers of

Red blood cells (anemia)

White blood cells (neutropenia or leukopenia)

Platelets (thrombocytopenia)

Red blood cells carry oxygen from the lungs to all the cells of the body. Without enough red blood cells, people may be pale or have fatigue or weakness. People with more severe anemia may have dizziness, thirst, sweating, or even shortness of breath and chest pain. If anemia is severe, packed red blood cells can be transfused. A red blood cell growth factor, erythropoietin, also can be given, but transfusion is preferred because there is less risk of a blood clot.

A person with neutropenia is at increased risk of developing an infection because white blood cells are an essential defense against infection. A fever higher than 100.4° F (38° C) in a person with neutropenia is treated as an emergency. Such a person must be evaluated for infection and may require antibiotics and even hospitalization. White blood cells are rarely transfused because, when transfused, they survive only a few hours and produce many side effects. Instead, certain substances (such as granulocyte-colony stimulating factor) can be administered to stimulate white blood cell production.

Platelets are small cell-like particles in the blood that help it to clot when there is a cut or broken blood vessel. A person without enough platelets (thrombocytopenia) is likely to bruise and bleed easily. If thrombocytopenia is severe, people may have severe digestive tract bleeding or bleeding into their brain. Platelets can be transfused to treat or help prevent bleeding.