The most common cause of nerve root disorders is

A herniated disk

A herniated disk can cause a nerve root disorder by putting pressure on the nerve root next to it.

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) or osteoarthritis can cause changes in the spine that put pressure on (compress) nerve roots, especially in the neck and lower back. In osteoarthritis, bone in the spine can overgrow and narrow the opening between the vertebrae that the nerve root goes through.

Less commonly, a tumor or other mass (such as an abscess) puts pressure on a nerve root.

Diabetes mellitus can cause a nerve root disorder by damaging blood vessels that provide blood to the nerve root.

Infections, such as tuberculosis (TB), Lyme disease, syphilis, and shingles, sometimes affect nerve roots.