Cervical dystonia is characterized by long-lasting (chronic sustained) involuntary contractions or periodic, intermittent spasms of the neck muscles, causing the neck to turn in different ways.

The cause of cervical dystonia is usually unknown.

Doctors base the diagnosis on symptoms and results of the physical examination.

Injections with botulinum toxin are used first, but if they are ineffective, medications, taken by mouth, can be used.

Physical therapy may help relieve some symptoms.

Dystonia can also occur in muscles other than those in the neck.

In cervical dystonia, contraction of the neck muscles causes the neck to turn from its usual position. Cervical dystonia is the most common dystonia.

The neck may move in one or more of the following ways:

Rotate (called torticollis)

Tilt (called laterocollis)

Bend forward (called anterocollis)

Bend backward (called retrocollis)

One form (called adult-onset cervical dystonia) begins in adulthood. Because it causes the neck to rotate, it is sometimes called spasmodic torticollis (in Latin, "torti" refers to twisted and "collis" refers to neck). It is the most common form of cervical dystonia. Usually, the cause is unknown, but in some people, spasmodic torticollis is caused by a genetic mutation. Stress and emotional problems may make spasmodic torticollis worse.

Cervical dystonia can

Be present at birth

Occur later, caused by various neurologic disorders

Result from the use of medications that block dopamineantipsychotic medications)

Rarely, an emotional problem is thought to contribute.

Symptoms of Cervical Dystonia Symptoms of cervical dystonia may begin at any age but usually begin between the ages of 20 and 60, most often between ages 30 and 50. Symptoms usually begin gradually. Rarely, they begin suddenly and progress rapidly. Sometimes symptoms begin with shaking the head from side to side, as if people are shaking their head to say no. Some neck muscles may contract and stay contracted, or the contractions may come and go (be intermittent), twisting the neck. The contractions may be painful. The head may be turned to one side or pulled forward or backward. Sometimes one of the shoulders is raised. During sleep, muscle spasms disappear. Symptoms range from mild to severe. Usually, the spasms worsen slowly for 1 to 5 years, then plateau. In about 10 to 15% of people, they disappear or lessen substantially on their own, within 5 years from when symptoms begin. Spasms are more likely to disappear when they are mild and begin at a young age. However, in these people, spasms may come back. Spasms may persist for life, restricting movement and permanently twisting the head, neck, and shoulders in a distorted position.

Diagnosis of Cervical Dystonia A doctor's evaluation The diagnosis of cervical dystonia is based on symptoms and a neurologic examination.