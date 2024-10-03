Pedro T. Ramirez, MD
Specialities and Expertise
- Gynecology, Gynecologic Oncology, Menopause
Education
- Medical School: Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Bronx, NY
- Residency: Obstetrics and Gynecology, Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center, New York, NY
- Fellowship: Gynecologic Oncology, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX
Certifications
- American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology
- American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology - Gynecologic Oncology
Select Awards, Achievements and Publications
- Editor in Chief, International Journal for Gynecological Cancer
- David M. Gershenson, MD Distinguished Professorship for Ovarian Cancer Research, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
- Howard C. Taylor, Jr. Award, 1999
- Solan Chao, M.D. Medical Student Teaching Award, 1998
- Authored or coauthored over 200 articles in peer-reviewed journals and 19 book chapters
Manual Chapters and Commentaries