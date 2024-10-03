skip to main content
Pedro T. Ramirez, MD

Specialities and Expertise

  • Gynecology, Gynecologic Oncology, Menopause

Affiliations

Education

  • Medical School: Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Bronx, NY
  • Residency: Obstetrics and Gynecology, Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center, New York, NY
  • Fellowship: Gynecologic Oncology, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX

Certifications

  • American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology
  • American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology - Gynecologic Oncology

Select Awards, Achievements and Publications

  • Editor in Chief, International Journal for Gynecological Cancer
  • David M. Gershenson, MD Distinguished Professorship for Ovarian Cancer Research, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
  • Howard C. Taylor, Jr. Award, 1999
  • Solan Chao, M.D. Medical Student Teaching Award, 1998
  • Authored or coauthored over 200 articles in peer-reviewed journals and 19 book chapters

