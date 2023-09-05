Parapsoriasis refers to a group of skin diseases characterized by small and red or scaly patches on the skin.

Parapsoriasis is not a type of psoriasis. It is so-named because it causes scaly patches (plaques) to form on the skin that appear similar to those caused by psoriasis. The difference between the two disorders is that in parapsoriasis, the plaques are thinner than they are in the most typical form of psoriasis.

There are two forms of parapsoriasis:

Small-plaque form

Large-plaque form

Small-plaque parapsoriasis is usually noncancerous (benign). However, extremely rarely, small-plaque parapsoriasis turns into cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL), which is a type of skin cancer that is caused by specific types of white blood cells called lymphocytes.

Among people with large-plaque parapsoriasis, 10% develop CTCL every 10 years.

Symptoms of Parapsoriasis The plaques usually do not cause symptoms. They typically look like thin, scaly, dull, pink patches and may have a slightly wrinkled or thinned appearance. In the small-plaque form, plaques are less than 2 inches (5 centimeters) in diameter. In the large-plaque form, plaques are greater than 2 inches (5 centimeters) in diameter. Sometimes the plaques of small-cell parapsoriasis develop on areas of skin served by specific nerves that come out from the spinal cord, especially on the sides of the back and abdomen. These plaques are called digitate plaques because they look like fingers (digits) and can be over 2 inches (5 centimeters) in size. These plaques rarely become CTCL. Examples of Parapsoriasis Large-Plaque Parapsoriasis on the Trunk Dull, pink, thin, slightly scaly plaques on the trunk of a person with large-plaque parapsoriasis. Image provided by E. Laurie Tolman, MD. Large-Plaque Parapsoriasis on the Buttocks Thin, pink, slightly scaly plaques on the buttocks of a person with large-plaque parapsoriasis. Image provided by E. Laurie Tolman, MD. Small-Plaque Parapsoriasis This image shows small-plaque parapsoriasis. Image courtesy of Susan Lindsley via the Public Health Image Library of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Large-Plaque Parapsoriasis on the Trunk Dull, pink, thin, slightly scaly plaques on the trunk of a person with large-plaque parapsoriasis. Image provided by E. Laurie Tolman, MD. Large-Plaque Parapsoriasis on the Buttocks Thin, pink, slightly scaly plaques on the buttocks of a person with large-plaque parapsoriasis. Image provided by E. Laurie Tolman, MD. Small-Plaque Parapsoriasis This image shows small-plaque parapsoriasis. Image courtesy of Susan Lindsley via the Public Health Image Library of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Diagnosis of Parapsoriasis A doctor's evaluation

Sometimes skin biopsy Doctors base the diagnosis of parapsoriasis on how the scales and plaques look and where they appear on the body. Sometimes, doctors take a sample of skin tissue and examine it under a microscope (biopsy) to rule out other disorders.

Treatment of Parapsoriasis Includes phototherapy, corticosteroids, or both Treatment of small-plaque parapsoriasis may not be needed but can include skin moisturizers (emollients), tar preparations, or corticosteroids applied to the skin, phototherapy (exposure to ultraviolet light), or a combination. Treatment of large-plaque parapsoriasis is phototherapy (narrowband ultraviolet B [NBUVB]) or corticosteroids applied to the skin.