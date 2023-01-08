Hand and foot dermatitis is a chronic dermatitis characterized by red, scaly, thickened skin on the hands, the feet, or both.

(See also Overview of Dermatitis.)

Hand and foot dermatitis often first starts as small blisters (called dyshidrotic dermatitis). This is a misnomer, however, because dyshidrotic means caused by abnormal sweating, but hand and foot dermatitis has nothing to do with sweating or abnormal sweat glands.

Hand and foot dermatitis can be a manifestation of atopic dermatitis or allergic contact dermatitis.

Frequent or prolonged water contact (for example, frequent handwashing or work involving water or wet substances), particularly with detergents, is a common trigger, particularly in people who have atopic dermatitis, hay fever, and asthma (a combination called atopy).

The most severe form of dyshidrotic dermatitis is called pompholyx. Pompholyx is characterized by tiny blisters that come together to form larger blisters.

Symptoms of Hand and Foot Dermatitis Symptoms of hand and foot dermatitis include redness, scaling, and thickening of the skin on the hands and feet. These symptoms may progress to itchy small blisters or large blisters on the palms, sides of the fingers, or soles. These blisters can rupture, resulting in oozing and crusting. The blisters may be the first symptom people notice. Symptoms can come and go. The skin can become infected (for example, by bacteria or fungi). Dyshidrotic Dermatitis (Foot) Hide Details This photo shows blisters around the toes and flaky skin on the sole of a person who has dyshidrotic dermatitis. DR P. MARAZZI/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Diagnosis of Hand and Foot Dermatitis The appearance of the skin Doctors diagnose hand and foot dermatitis based on the appearance of the skin and on the person's history.