How can doctors tell if I have HIV?

Doctors first do a simple screening test on your blood or saliva (spit). If the screening test shows signs of HIV, doctors do other blood tests to tell for sure.

If you have an HIV infection, doctors measure the amount of HIV in your blood.

This amount is called the viral load

The viral load is an important number for you and your doctor. A high viral load is bad. It means there's a lot of virus in your body and your immune system is very weak. A low viral load is good. It usually means your treatment is working.

Doctors also regularly do blood tests to see how many CD4 cells you have.

This is called your CD4 count

A high CD4 count means your immune system is strong. A low CD4 count means your immune system is getting weaker. A low CD4 count may mean your drugs have stopped working or you aren't taking them. The drugs may stop working because the virus has developed resistance to them. When your CD4 count gets very low, you may have to take medicine to prevent infections.

Knowing you have HIV is important because getting treatment can help you live longer, be healthier, and not pass on the virus to other people.