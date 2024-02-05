What are the symptoms of polio?

What are the symptoms of polio?

Most people don’t have any symptoms. If you do have symptoms, they usually are mild, such as fever, sore throat, and mild headache. Because people aren't very sick, doctors don't usually do any tests and the illness isn't even recognized as polio.

A few people have more serious symptoms:

Very bad headache

Stiff neck and back

Muscle pain

Some of the people with more serious symptoms have worse problems:

Muscle weakness that may be long-lasting

Paralysis, making you unable to move part of your body

The paralysis can affect different parts of your body. You may be unable to move one or both legs. You may be unable to swallow or even breathe.