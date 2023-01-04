Four heart valves control how blood flows in and out of your heart. The valves are like one-way doors that keep blood flowing in the right direction.

The Heart video

Your mitral valve separates your left atrium and left ventricle. This valve opens to let blood from your lungs out of your left atrium and into the left ventricle. The valve closes to keep blood from rushing back into your left atrium.

Mitral regurgitation is when the mitral valve doesn't close all the way. When your left ventricle contracts to pump blood to your body, some of the blood instead leaks backward into the atrium.

Mitral regurgitation is usually caused by genetic conditions (passed down in your family) or by a heart attack

The more blood that leaks backward, the harder your heart has to work to pump out enough blood

Eventually, your heart has to pump so hard to compensate for the leak that you develop heart failure

Doctors can hear a heart murmur through a stethoscope and do echocardiography to diagnose mitral regurgitation

Mild regurgitation may not cause any symptoms or need treatment

Severe regurgitation can cause symptoms, such as shortness of breath, or an abnormal heart rhythm, such as atrial fibrillation

For severe regurgitation, your mitral valve will need to be repaired or replaced

Atrial fibrillation can cause problems such as blood clots or stroke.

(See also Overview of Heart Valve Disorders.)