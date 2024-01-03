Diverticulitis happens in people who have diverticulosis, a condition in which sacs or pouches form in your large intestine.

The exact cause is not fully understood. Sometimes, stool and bacteria get into one of the sacs (diverticula), causing inflammation and infection.

Diverticulitis is usually in the lowermost part of your large intestine

Diverticulitis tends to be more serious in older people and in people taking corticosteroids

If you have diverticulosis, you have a higher risk of getting diverticulitis if you: