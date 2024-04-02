What happens to a child during a seizure?

A seizure is the same in a child and an adult. When too many nerve cells send signals, your child's brain can't make any sense of them and abnormal things happen. For example, your child might:

Fall down and start shaking all over

Become unconscious or confused

Usually after a few minutes, the nerve cells start to behave normally and your child comes back to normal.