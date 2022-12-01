Bronchial Carcinoid

About half of people with bronchial carcinoids have no symptoms. Other people have symptoms related to the blockage of the airways. Such symptoms include shortness of breath, wheezing, and cough. Recurrent pneumonia, coughing up blood, and chest pain are also common.

Carcinoid tumors, including bronchial carcinoids, are among the cancers that cause paraneoplastic syndromes. Paraneoplastic (accompanying cancer) syndromes occur when a cancer causes unusual symptoms due to substances that it makes and secretes into the bloodstream. Symptoms arise from various tissues and organs distant from the tumor. Bronchial carcinoids most typically cause the following:

Cushing syndrome due to adrenocorticotropic hormone (the hormone most often produced by bronchial carcinoids)

Acromegaly due to growth hormone–releasing factor

Zollinger-Ellison syndrome due to gastrin production

Carcinoid syndrome occurs in less than 3% of people with bronchial carcinoids.

A left-sided heart murmur (due to serotonin-induced damage of the mitral valve) occurs rarely in people with bronchial carcinoids.