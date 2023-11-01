Penile Cancer

Penile Squamous Cell Carcinoma in Situ (Formerly Bowen Disease) Image BIOPHOTO ASSOCIATE.SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Cancer usually first appears as a painless, reddened area, often with sores, but it can also be a hardened area or look like a wart. Cancers, unlike many other growths, do not heal for weeks. Erythroplasia of Queyrat causes a discrete, reddish, velvety or crusted area on the penis, usually on the glans penis or the inner foreskin. Lymph nodes in the groin may become enlarged because the cancer has spread to them or because they are infected and inflamed.