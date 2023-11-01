Brought to you bymsd logo
skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon

Shoulder Injuries

ByPaul L. Liebert, MD, Tomah Memorial Hospital, Tomah, WI
Reviewed/Revised Nov 2023
VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION

    Rotator cuff injuries are the most common shoulder injuries. (For fractures of the upper arm bone, see Upper Arm Fractures. See also Overview of Sports Injuries.)

    Anatomy of a Shoulder Joint

    Views of Shoulder
    Shoulder (Front View)
    Shoulder (Front View)
    Shoulder (Back View)
    Shoulder (Back View)
    Shoulder (Front View)
    Shoulder (Front View)
    Shoulder (Back View)
    Shoulder (Back View)

    The shoulder is a ball-and-socket joint (so is the hip joint). The ball at the top (head) of the upper arm bone (humerus) fits into the socket of the shoulder blade (scapula), and the ball-and-socket joint allows the arm to move in all directions. The rotator cuff consists of the muscles that attach the shoulder blade to the head of the humerus. The rotator cuff strengthens the shoulder joint and helps rotate the upper arm.

    The glenoid labrum is a lip of strong connective tissue at the rim of the socket of the shoulder joint. The labrum helps keep the ball securely in the socket.

    When people injure their shoulder, doctors can often diagnose the problem based on the physical examination. However, sometimes x-rays or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is needed.

    Exercises to Strengthen Shoulder Muscles
    Prone Shoulder Extension
    Prone Shoulder Extension
    1. Lie on stomach with involved arm hanging off edge of bed with thumb pointed out away from body. 2. Keep elbow straig... read more

    Courtesy of Tomah Memorial Hospital, Department of Physical Therapy, Tomah, WI; Elizabeth C.K. Bender, MSPT, ATC, CSCS; and Whitney Gnewikow, DPT, ATC.

    Side-Lying Shoulder External Rotation
    Side-Lying Shoulder External Rotation
    1. Lie on uninvolved side with pillow between arm and body on the involved side. 2. Bend involved elbow to 90°. 3. Sque... read more

    Courtesy of Tomah Memorial Hospital, Department of Physical Therapy, Tomah, WI; Elizabeth C.K. Bender, MSPT, ATC, CSCS; and Whitney Gnewikow, DPT, ATC.

    Prone Shoulder Horizontal Abduction
    Prone Shoulder Horizontal Abduction
    1. Lie on stomach with involved arm down off edge of table and thumb pointed out away from body. 2. Squeeze shoulder bl... read more

    Courtesy of Tomah Memorial Hospital, Department of Physical Therapy, Tomah, WI; Elizabeth C.K. Bender, MSPT, ATC, CSCS; and Whitney Gnewikow, DPT, ATC.

    Prone Shoulder Horizontal Abduction With External Rotation
    Prone Shoulder Horizontal Abduction With External Rotation
    1. Lie on stomach on bed with involved arm out to the side, off edge of bed and elbow bent to 90° with thumb toward the... read more

    Courtesy of Tomah Memorial Hospital, Department of Physical Therapy, Tomah, WI; Elizabeth C.K. Bender, MSPT, ATC, CSCS; and Whitney Gnewikow, DPT, ATC.

    Standing Shoulder Scaption
    Standing Shoulder Scaption
    1. Begin with arm at side, keep elbow straight and thumb up. 2. Move arm forward approximately 30°. 3. In this positi... read more

    Courtesy of Tomah Memorial Hospital, Department of Physical Therapy, Tomah, WI; Elizabeth C.K. Bender, MSPT, ATC, CSCS; and Whitney Gnewikow, DPT, ATC.

    Standing Resisted Shoulder External Rotation
    Standing Resisted Shoulder External Rotation
    1. Place one end of elastic band to a secure object at waist level. 2. Place pillow or towel roll between elbow and bod... read more

    Courtesy of Tomah Memorial Hospital, Department of Physical Therapy, Tomah, WI; Elizabeth C.K. Bender, MSPT, ATC, CSCS; and Whitney Gnewikow, DPT, ATC.

    Standing Resisted Shoulder Internal Rotation
    Standing Resisted Shoulder Internal Rotation
    1. Place one end of elastic band to a secure object at waist level. 2. Place pillow or towel roll between elbow and bod... read more

    Courtesy of Tomah Memorial Hospital, Department of Physical Therapy, Tomah, WI; Elizabeth C.K. Bender, MSPT, ATC, CSCS; and Whitney Gnewikow, DPT, ATC.

    Resisted Bent-Over Row
    Resisted Bent-Over Row
    1. Hold weight in hand on involved side. 2. Slightly bend hips and knees and support upper body with other hand placed ... read more

    Courtesy of Tomah Memorial Hospital, Department of Physical Therapy, Tomah, WI; Elizabeth C.K. Bender, MSPT, ATC, CSCS; and Whitney Gnewikow, DPT, ATC.

    Prone Shoulder Extension
    Prone Shoulder Extension
    1. Lie on stomach with involved arm hanging off edge of bed with thumb pointed out away from body. 2. Keep elbow straig... read more

    Courtesy of Tomah Memorial Hospital, Department of Physical Therapy, Tomah, WI; Elizabeth C.K. Bender, MSPT, ATC, CSCS; and Whitney Gnewikow, DPT, ATC.

    Side-Lying Shoulder External Rotation
    Side-Lying Shoulder External Rotation
    1. Lie on uninvolved side with pillow between arm and body on the involved side. 2. Bend involved elbow to 90°. 3. Sque... read more

    Courtesy of Tomah Memorial Hospital, Department of Physical Therapy, Tomah, WI; Elizabeth C.K. Bender, MSPT, ATC, CSCS; and Whitney Gnewikow, DPT, ATC.

    Prone Shoulder Horizontal Abduction
    Prone Shoulder Horizontal Abduction
    1. Lie on stomach with involved arm down off edge of table and thumb pointed out away from body. 2. Squeeze shoulder bl... read more

    Courtesy of Tomah Memorial Hospital, Department of Physical Therapy, Tomah, WI; Elizabeth C.K. Bender, MSPT, ATC, CSCS; and Whitney Gnewikow, DPT, ATC.

    Prone Shoulder Horizontal Abduction With External Rotation
    Prone Shoulder Horizontal Abduction With External Rotation
    1. Lie on stomach on bed with involved arm out to the side, off edge of bed and elbow bent to 90° with thumb toward the... read more

    Courtesy of Tomah Memorial Hospital, Department of Physical Therapy, Tomah, WI; Elizabeth C.K. Bender, MSPT, ATC, CSCS; and Whitney Gnewikow, DPT, ATC.

    Standing Shoulder Scaption
    Standing Shoulder Scaption
    1. Begin with arm at side, keep elbow straight and thumb up. 2. Move arm forward approximately 30°. 3. In this positi... read more

    Courtesy of Tomah Memorial Hospital, Department of Physical Therapy, Tomah, WI; Elizabeth C.K. Bender, MSPT, ATC, CSCS; and Whitney Gnewikow, DPT, ATC.

    Standing Resisted Shoulder External Rotation
    Standing Resisted Shoulder External Rotation
    1. Place one end of elastic band to a secure object at waist level. 2. Place pillow or towel roll between elbow and bod... read more

    Courtesy of Tomah Memorial Hospital, Department of Physical Therapy, Tomah, WI; Elizabeth C.K. Bender, MSPT, ATC, CSCS; and Whitney Gnewikow, DPT, ATC.

    Standing Resisted Shoulder Internal Rotation
    Standing Resisted Shoulder Internal Rotation
    1. Place one end of elastic band to a secure object at waist level. 2. Place pillow or towel roll between elbow and bod... read more

    Courtesy of Tomah Memorial Hospital, Department of Physical Therapy, Tomah, WI; Elizabeth C.K. Bender, MSPT, ATC, CSCS; and Whitney Gnewikow, DPT, ATC.

    Resisted Bent-Over Row
    Resisted Bent-Over Row
    1. Hold weight in hand on involved side. 2. Slightly bend hips and knees and support upper body with other hand placed ... read more

    Courtesy of Tomah Memorial Hospital, Department of Physical Therapy, Tomah, WI; Elizabeth C.K. Bender, MSPT, ATC, CSCS; and Whitney Gnewikow, DPT, ATC.

    quizzes_lightbulb_red
    Test your KnowledgeTake a Quiz!
    Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
    Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
    Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID

    Copyright © 2024 Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

    This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.
    This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

    Copyright© 2024Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.