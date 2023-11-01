Rotator cuff injuries are the most common shoulder injuries. (For fractures of the upper arm bone, see Upper Arm Fractures. See also Overview of Sports Injuries.)

Anatomy of a Shoulder Joint

Views of Shoulder Shoulder (Front View) Shoulder (Back View) Shoulder (Front View) Shoulder (Back View)

The shoulder is a ball-and-socket joint (so is the hip joint). The ball at the top (head) of the upper arm bone (humerus) fits into the socket of the shoulder blade (scapula), and the ball-and-socket joint allows the arm to move in all directions. The rotator cuff consists of the muscles that attach the shoulder blade to the head of the humerus. The rotator cuff strengthens the shoulder joint and helps rotate the upper arm.

Shoulder Joint video

The glenoid labrum is a lip of strong connective tissue at the rim of the socket of the shoulder joint. The labrum helps keep the ball securely in the socket.

When people injure their shoulder, doctors can often diagnose the problem based on the physical examination. However, sometimes x-rays or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is needed.