The tetanus-diphtheria (Td) vaccine protects against toxins produced by the tetanus and diphtheria bacteria, not against the bacteria themselves. There is also a combination vaccine that adds protection against pertussis (diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis vaccine).

Typically, the tetanus bacteria enter the body through a wound and begin to grow and produce the toxin. The toxin causes severe muscle spasms and can be fatal. Therefore, vaccination is particularly important.

Diphtheria usually causes inflammation of the throat and mucous membranes of the mouth. Also, the bacteria that cause diphtheria produce a toxin that can damage the heart, kidneys, and nervous system. Before routine vaccination became available, diphtheria was a leading cause of death in children.

For more information, see the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) Td (Tetanus, Diphtheria) vaccine information statement.

(See also Overview of Immunization.)

Administration of Tetanus-Diphtheria Vaccine A diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis vaccine (DTaP) is part of the routine vaccination schedule recommended for children (see CDC: Child and Adolescent Immunization Schedule by Age). This combination vaccine is given in 5 injections (at age 2 months, 4 months, 6 months, 12 to 18 months, and 4 to 6 years), followed by a booster (Tdap) that contains the same amount of tetanus vaccine but a smaller amount of diphtheria and pertussis vaccine. The booster is given at age 11 to 12 years. Because immunity against pertussis is decreasing, people over age 16 should receive the Tdap booster if they have not received it previously. The tetanus-diphtheria (Td) or Tdap vaccine is given as a booster every 10 years after the Tdap booster is given at age 11 to 12 years. Also, people sometimes need to be vaccinated after an injury that breaks the skin. Certain conditions may affect whether and when people are vaccinated (see also CDC: Who Should NOT Get Vaccinated With These Vaccines?). If people have a temporary illness, doctors usually wait to give the vaccine until the illness resolves.