Heart transplantation is the removal of a healthy heart from a recently deceased person and then its transfer into the body of a person who has a severe heart disorder that can no longer be treated effectively with drugs or other types of surgery.

Heart transplantation is reserved for people who have one of the following disorders if the disorder cannot be treated effectively with drugs or other forms of surgery:

Heart transplantation alone cannot be done if people have severe pulmonary hypertension (high blood pressure in the arteries of the lungs) that has not responded to drug treatment. These people would likely be candidates for combined heart-lung transplantation.

In some medical centers, heart machines can keep people alive for weeks or months until a compatible heart can be found. Also, implantable artificial hearts (called ventricular assist devices or VADs) that pump blood to the rest of the body are being used to tide people over until a heart is available or are used in people who are not candidates for heart transplantation. These devices are increasingly being used as a long-term replacement. As a result, the need for heart transplantation has somewhat decreased.

About 95% of people who have had a heart transplant are substantially better able to exercise and do daily activities than they were before the transplantation. Over 70% return to full-time employment. About 85 to 90% of heart transplant recipients survive for at least 1 year.

Donors All donated hearts come from someone who has recently died. Donors must be under 60 years old and have not had coronary artery disease or other heart disorders. Also, the blood type and heart size of the donor and recipient must match. Donated hearts must be transplanted within 4 to 6 hours.

Procedure for Heart Transplantation Both donors and recipients undergo pretransplantation screening. This screening is done to be sure that the organ is healthy enough for transplantation and the recipient does not have any medical conditions that would prohibit transplantation. Through an incision in the chest, most of the damaged heart is removed, but the back wall of one of the upper heart chambers (atria) is left. The donated heart is then attached to what remains of the recipient’s heart. Heart transplantation takes about 3 to 5 hours. The hospital stay after this operation is usually 7 to 14 days. Drugs to inhibit the immune system (immunosuppressants), including corticosteroids, are started the day of transplantation. These drugs can help reduce the risk that the recipient will reject the transplanted heart.