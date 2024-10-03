honeypot link
Nowell M. Fine, MD, SM
Affiliations
Associate Clinical Professor of Cardiac Sciences and Community Health Sciences
Libin Cardiovascular Institute, Cumming School of Medicine, University of Calgary
Manual Chapters and Commentaries
Chapters
Heart Failure