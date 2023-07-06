Aortitis is inflammation of the aorta.

The aorta is the largest artery of the body. It receives oxygen-rich blood from the heart and distributes it to the body through smaller arteries that branch off of it.

Aortitis is caused by

Inflammation usually involves all layers of the aorta and may lead to blockage of the aorta or its branches or weakening of the arterial wall, resulting in aneurysms.

The inflammation sometimes causes an aneurysm or blockage (occlusion) of the aorta.

Symptoms vary according to the cause and the site of aortitis and can range from back or abdominal pain with fever to severe shortness of breath and swelling of the legs (often from heart failure) if the aortitis affects the aortic valve of the heart. Some people experience aortic dissection or rupture, which can be fatal.

Diagnosis is made by imaging tests, such as computed tomography (CT) angiography, magnetic resonance angiography, or ultrasonography, showing swollen and thickened areas of the aorta.

Blood tests that show increased levels of inflammation in the body (elevated C-reactive protein level, elevated erythrocyte sedimentation rate) can support a diagnosis of aortitis.

Treatment differs depending on the cause of the inflammation, for example, antibiotics are given if infection is the cause or anti-inflammatory or immunosuppressive medications are given if a systemic rheumatic disease is the cause (for example, giant cell arteritis).

If the aortitis has caused irreversible damage, open surgery to put in a bypass graft or placement of a stent graft through an artery may be necessary.