Atrial Fibrillation and Atrial Flutter

Atrial fibrillation or atrial flutter may spontaneously convert to a normal rhythm. In some people, these arrhythmias must be actively converted to a normal rhythm (cardioversion). Such people include those in whom the atrial fibrillation or atrial flutter causes heart failure or other symptoms of low heart output.

Before restoring normal rhythm, because there is a risk that a blood clot will break off and cause a stroke during conversion, measures must be taken to prevent blood clots.

Methods of conversion include

Electrical shock (synchronized cardioversion)

Drugs

An electrical shock to the heart is the most effective approach. The electrical shock is synchronized to be given only at a certain point in the heart's electrical activity (synchronized cardioversion) so that it does not cause ventricular fibrillation. Cardioversion is effective in 75 to 90% of people.

Certain antiarrhythmic drugsSome Drugs Used to Treat Arrhythmias) also may restore a normal rhythm. However, these drugs are effective in only about 50 to 60% of people and often cause side effects.

Conversion to a normal rhythm by any means becomes less likely the longer the arrhythmia has been present (especially after 6 months or more), the larger the atria become, and the more severe the underlying heart disorder becomes. When conversion is successful, the risk of recurrence is high, even if people are taking a drug to prevent recurrence (typically one of the same drugs used to convert the arrhythmia to a normal rhythm).