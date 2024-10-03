L. Brent Mitchell, MD
Specialities and Expertise
- Cardiac Electrophysiology, Cardiology, Arrhythmias
Education
- Medical School: University of Calgary, Calgary, Canada
- Fellowship: Clinical Cardiology, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Canada
- Fellowship: Cardiac Electrophysiology, Stanford University, Stanford, CA
Select Awards, Achievements and Publications
- Fellow, Royal College of Physicians (Canada)
- Distinguished Teacher of the Year, International Heart Rhythm Society, 2014
- Annual Achievement Award, Canadian Heart Rhythm Society, 2016
- Over 110 authored original research articles in peer-reviewed journals
Manual Chapters and Commentaries
Commentaries