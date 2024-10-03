skip to main content
L. Brent Mitchell, MD

Specialities and Expertise

  • Cardiac Electrophysiology, Cardiology, Arrhythmias

Affiliations

Education

  • Medical School: University of Calgary, Calgary, Canada
  • Fellowship: Clinical Cardiology, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Canada
  • Fellowship: Cardiac Electrophysiology, Stanford University, Stanford, CA

Select Awards, Achievements and Publications

  • Fellow, Royal College of Physicians (Canada)
  • Distinguished Teacher of the Year, International Heart Rhythm Society, 2014
  • Annual Achievement Award, Canadian Heart Rhythm Society, 2016
  • Over 110 authored original research articles in peer-reviewed journals

Manual Chapters and Commentaries

Commentaries