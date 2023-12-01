Doctors first ask questions about the person's symptoms and medical history. Doctors then do a physical examination. What they find during the history and physical examination often suggests a cause for eye bulging and the tests that may need to be done (see table Some Causes and Features of Bulging Eyes).

Doctors ask

How long the bulging has been present

Whether both eyes are bulging

Whether bulging seems to be getting worse

Whether the person has other eye symptoms, such as dryness, increased tear formation, double vision, loss of vision, irritation, or pain

Whether the person has symptoms of hyperthyroidism, such as inability to tolerate heat, increased sweating, involuntary shaking movements (tremors), anxiety, increased appetite, diarrhea, palpitations, and weight loss

Bulging that has developed rapidly (over a few days) suggests different causes than bulging that has developed over years. Rapid bulging in only one eye suggests bleeding in the eye socket (orbit), which can occur after surgery or injury, or infection or inflammation of the eye socket. Bulging that develops slowly suggests Graves disease (when it affects both eyes) or a tumor in the eye socket (when it affects one eye).

The physical examination is focused on the eyes. Doctors examine the eyes for redness, sores, and irritation using a slit lamp (an instrument that enables a doctor to examine the eye under high magnification). They check whether the eyelids move as fast as the eyeball when the person looks down and check for staring. Slow eyelids and staring could indicate Graves disease.

Doctors may also check for other signs that could indicate hyperthyroidism, such as increased heart rate or blood pressure, tremors, and a swollen or tender thyroid gland in the neck.