Perichondritis is infection or inflammation of the tissue that covers the cartilage of the external ear (the pinna or auricle).

Perichondritis may be caused by

Injuries

Burns

Insect bites

Ear piercings through the cartilage

Ear surgery

A boil on the ear

Spread of infections from the surface of the pinna

The infection also tends to occur in people who have inflammatory disorders (such as granulomatosis with polyangiitis) and whose immune system is weakened or in people who have diabetes.

Perichondritis Image Photo provided by Bechara Ghorayeb, MD.

Symptoms of Perichondritis The first symptoms are redness, pain, and swelling of the pinna. The person may have a fever. Pus accumulates between the cartilage and the layer of connective tissue around it (perichondrium). Sometimes the pus cuts off the blood supply to the cartilage, destroying it and leading eventually to a deformed ear (called cauliflower ear). Perichondritis can be destructive, recur, and last a long time.