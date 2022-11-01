Vitamin C Deficiency

Adults feel tired, weak, and irritable if their diet is low in vitamin C. They may lose weight and have vague muscle and joint aches.

The symptoms of scurvy develop after a few months of deficiency. Bleeding may occur under the skin (particularly around hair follicles or as bruises), around the gums, and into the joints. The gums become swollen, purple, and spongy. The teeth eventually loosen. The hair becomes dry, brittle, and coiled (like a corkscrew), and the skin becomes dry, rough, and scaly. Fluid may accumulate in the legs. Anemia may develop. Infections may develop, and wounds do not heal.

Infants may be irritable, have pain when they move, and lose their appetite. Infants do not gain weight as they normally do. In infants and children, bone growth is impaired, and bleeding and anemia may occur.