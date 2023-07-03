Copper deficiency is rare among healthy people and occurs most commonly among infants who have other health problems or inherit a genetic abnormality.

Most of the copper in the body is located in the liver, bones, and muscle, but traces of copper occur in all tissues of the body. The liver excretes excess copper into the bile for elimination from the body. Copper is a component of many enzymes, including ones that are necessary for the following:

Energy production

Formation of red blood cells, bone, or connective tissue (which binds other tissues and organs together)

Antioxidant action (to help protect cells against damage by free radicals, which are reactive by-products of normal cell activity)

Copper deficiency may be acquired or inherited. It is rare among healthy people and occurs most commonly among infants who are

Premature

Recovering from severe undernutrition

Having persistent diarrhea

Some male infants inherit a genetic abnormality that causes copper deficiency. This disorder is called Menkes syndrome.

In adults, copper deficiency may be caused by

Disorders that impair absorption of nutrients (malabsorption disorders, such as celiac disease, Crohn disease, cystic fibrosis, or tropical sprue)

Weight-loss (bariatric) surgery

Consumption of too much zinc, which reduces the absorption of copper

Symptoms of Copper Deficiency Symptoms of copper deficiency include fatigue and weakness due to a decreased number of red blood cells (anemia) and sometimes an increased risk of infections due to a decreased number of white blood cells. Sometimes, osteoporosis develops or nerves are damaged. Nerve damage can cause tingling and loss of sensation in the feet and hands. Muscles may feel weak. Some people become confused, irritable, and mildly depressed. Coordination is impaired. Menkes syndrome, a genetic disorder, causes severe intellectual disability, vomiting, and diarrhea. The skin lacks pigment, and the hair is sparse, steely, or kinky. Bones may be weak and malformed, and arteries are fragile, sometimes rupturing.

Diagnosis of Copper Deficiency Blood tests Copper deficiency is usually diagnosed based on symptoms and on blood tests that detect low levels of copper and ceruloplasmin (a protein that transports copper through the bloodstream). Early diagnosis and treatment of copper deficiency seem to result in a better outcome.