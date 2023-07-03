skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon

Zinc Excess

ByLarry E. Johnson, MD, PhD, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences
Reviewed/Revised Jul 2023
VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION

Zinc excess occurs when the body has too much of the mineral zinc.

Zinc is widely distributed in the body—in bones, teeth, hair, skin, liver, muscle, white blood cells, and testes. It is a component of more than 100 enzymes, including those involved in the formation of RNA (ribonucleic acid) and DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid).

(See also Overview of Minerals.)

The level of zinc in the body depends on the amount of zinc consumed in the diet. Zinc is necessary for healthy skin, healing of wounds, and growth.

, cause anemia, and impair the immune system.

Diagnosis of Zinc Excess

  • A doctor's evaluation

Doctors suspect excess zinc based on the person’s circumstances and symptoms.

Treatment of Zinc Excess

  • Dietary changes

Treatment involves reducing zinc consumption.

People with metal fume fever usually recover after being in a zinc-free environment for 12 to 24 hours.

quizzes_lightbulb_red
Test your KnowledgeTake a Quiz!
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID

Copyright © 2024 Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.
This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Copyright© 2024Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.