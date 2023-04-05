Foreign Bodies in the Digestive Tract

Foreign bodies are ingested objects that can get stuck in the digestive tract and sometimes perforate (pierce) it.

Foreign bodies may be accidentally or intentionally swallowed.

Foreign bodies may cause no symptoms or may cause symptoms depending on where they become stuck.

The diagnosis may be based on a combination of x-rays, endoscopy, or sometimes computed tomography.

Most foreign bodies pass without treatment, but some need to be removed endoscopically, surgically, or manually.

Foreign bodies can get stuck in various parts of the digestive tract such as the

Foreign bodies may be accidentally swallowed. Children may swallow small, round foods (such as grapes, peanuts, or candies), which may become stuck. In addition, curious infants and toddlers often accidentally swallow a wide variety of inedible objects (such as coins and disk or button batteries), some of which become stuck in the esophagus. People who wear dentures, older people, and intoxicated adults are at risk of accidentally swallowing inadequately chewed food (particularly meat such as steak or hot dogs), which may become stuck in the esophagus.

Sometimes foreign bodies are swallowed purposely, as when smugglers (body packers) or body stuffers swallow balloons, packages, or vials filled with illegal drugs to evade detection. People who have mental health disorders may also purposely and repeatedly swallow foreign bodies.

If undigestible objects are small, they pass through the digestive system until they are passed with stool. However, larger objects or sharp ones, such as toothpicks and chicken or fish bones, may get stuck in the esophagus or stomach or at areas of the intestine that have sharp turns or are naturally narrow or narrowed by disease, a previous surgery, tumors, or abnormal structures. Objects that pass all the way through the intestines may still become stuck in the rectum.

Foreign bodies may be inserted in the rectum intentionally (such as during sexual play) but may become stuck unintentionally (see also Foreign Objects in the Rectum).

Symptoms of Foreign Bodies in the Digestive Tract Foreign bodies cause symptoms depending on the nature of the foreign body and where it becomes stuck. Foreign bodies in the esophagus A small blunt object that is swallowed may cause the sensation of something being stuck in the esophagus and difficulty swallowing (dysphagia). This feeling may persist for a short time even after the object has passed into the stomach. A small sharp object that is swallowed may become lodged in the esophagus and cause pain, even though the person is able to swallow normally. When the esophagus is completely blocked, the person is unable to swallow anything, even saliva, and drools and spits constantly. The saliva may be stained with blood, and the person may gag and choke. The person may try to vomit, but nothing comes up. Foreign bodies in the stomach and intestines If a foreign body is partially or completely obstructing the stomach, the small intestine, or, rarely, the large intestine, it may cause cramps, bloating, abdominal pain, nausea, and vomiting (see Intestinal Obstruction). Foreign bodies in the rectum Sudden, excruciating pain during bowel movements suggests that a foreign object may be piercing the lining of the anus or rectum. The stool may be bloody. Complications of foreign bodies in the digestive tract If a sharp object pierces the esophagus, consequences may be serious. Food and other esophageal contents can leak into the chest cavity (mediastinum) and cause life-threatening inflammation (mediastinitis). Sharp objects can also cause a perforation of the stomach, intestines, colon, or rectum. A perforation (hole) allows food, digestive juices, or intestinal contents, including stool, to leak into the abdomen. Such leakage is a medical emergency because it can cause peritonitis (inflammation of the abdominal cavity). Even a blunt object, if tightly impacted in the esophagus for many hours (for example, more than 24 hours), can cause serious problems. The impacted object can put enough pressure on the wall of the esophagus to cause death of that part of the esophagus and risk of perforation, resulting in mediastinitis. People who have swallowed disk or button batteries, which can eat away at the lining of the esophagus or stomach, may have burns of the esophagus or stomach. This may rapidly progress to perforation of the esophagus or stomach, and so the swallowed battery needs to be removed from the esophagus or stomach as soon as possible. Sometimes foreign bodies lead to blood in the stool. If a person has swallowed an object filled with drugs, the object may rupture, which can then lead to an overdose of the drug.

Diagnosis of Foreign Bodies in the Digestive Tract Imaging tests (typically x-rays)

Endoscopy Often, a foreign body can be seen on x-rays of the abdomen and sometimes of the chest. Sometimes other imaging tests, such as computed tomography (CT), may be done to help identify and locate the foreign body. Usually, endoscopy (a visual examination of the digestive tract using a flexible tube called an endoscope) is done to determine the nature and exact location of the foreign body and to rule out a tumor or other disorder. Imaging Tests for Foreign Bodies in the Digestive Tract Foreign Body in the Digestive Tract (X-Ray) This x-ray shows a coin that was swallowed by a young child. DU CANE MEDICAL IMAGING LTD/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY Foreign Body in the Stomach (Endoscopy) This image shows a drug packet in the stomach. Image provided by Alan Gingold, DO. Sharp Foreign Body in the Stomach (Endoscopy) This image shows a sharp foreign body in the stomach. Image provided by Uday Shankar, MD. Foreign Body in the Stomach (Computed Tomography Scan) This image shows drug packets (white circles) in the stomach. Image provided by Alan Gingold, DO. Foreign Body in the Digestive Tract (X-Ray) This x-ray shows a coin that was swallowed by a young child. DU CANE MEDICAL IMAGING LTD/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY Foreign Body in the Stomach (Endoscopy) This image shows a drug packet in the stomach. Image provided by Alan Gingold, DO. Sharp Foreign Body in the Stomach (Endoscopy) This image shows a sharp foreign body in the stomach. Image provided by Uday Shankar, MD. Foreign Body in the Stomach (Computed Tomography Scan) This image shows drug packets (white circles) in the stomach. Image provided by Alan Gingold, DO. Foreign bodies that are stuck in the rectum can often be felt by a doctor during a digital examination, in which the doctor inserts a gloved finger in the person's rectum. Doctors may use a hand-held metal detector to detect metallic foreign bodies (such as coins and batteries), which is especially helpful in children. However, these metallic objects are usually detected with x-rays or sometimes a CT scan.