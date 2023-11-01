Umbilical Hernia in Children

A hernia is a small opening in the abdominal wall. An umbilical hernia occurs near or at the bellybutton (umbilicus).

Abdominal organs protrude through a hole in the in the abdominal wall near the bellybutton.

The diagnosis is based on the child's history and a physical examination.

Umbilical hernias typically close on their own.

(For adults, see Abdominal Wall Hernias.)

In an umbilical hernia, the small intestine can protrude through the opening when the child coughs or strains during a bowel movement. Many infants have a small umbilical hernia because the opening for the umbilical cord blood vessels did not close completely.

Most of the time, umbilical hernias are present at birth. However they can occur in adults who are obese or pregnant or who have an accumulation of fluid in the abdomen (ascites). It can also occur in people who are born with defects in the middle of their abdominal wall or after abdominal surgery.

Umbilical Hernia Image DR P. MARAZZI/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Symptoms of Umbilical Hernia Children usually do not have any symptoms. Rarely, the intestine becomes trapped in the opening (incarcerated). Incarceration sometimes shuts off the blood supply to the intestine (strangulation), which is dangerous.

Diagnosis of Umbilical Hernia A doctor's examination Doctors base the diagnosis of umbilical hernia on the child's physical examination.