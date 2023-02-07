Unlike other dementias (which tend to progress continuously), vascular dementia may progress in steps. Symptoms may worsen suddenly, then plateau or lessen somewhat. They then become worse months or years later when another stroke occurs. Dementia that results from many small strokes usually progresses more gradually than that due to a few large strokes. The small strokes may be so subtle that dementia may seem to develop gradually and continuously instead of in steps.

Symptoms of vascular dementia (memory loss, difficulty planning and initiating actions or tasks, slowed thinking, and a tendency to wander) are similar to those of other dementias. However, compared with Alzheimer disease, vascular dementia tends to cause memory loss later and to affect personality less. Vascular dementia tends to cause difficulty with the following earlier than Alzheimer disease.

Planning, solving problems, handling complex tasks, and using good judgment (called executive function)

Initiating actions

Thinking may be noticeably slow.

Symptoms can vary depending on what part of the brain is destroyed. Usually, some aspects of mental function are not impaired because the strokes destroy tissue in only part of the brain. Thus, people may be more aware of their losses and more prone to depression than people with other types of dementia.

As more strokes occur and dementia progresses, people may have other symptoms due to the strokes. An arm or a leg may become weak or paralyzed. People may have difficulty speaking. For example, they may slur their speech. Vision may be blurred or partly or completely lost. Coordination may be lost, making walking unsteady. People may laugh or cry inappropriately. People may have difficulty controlling bladder function, resulting in urinary incontinence.

Hereditary vascular dementias also impair mental function. CADASIL can cause migraine headaches and/or strokes. CARASIL can cause hair loss and degeneration of the bones in the spine (vertebrae) and the disks between them (spondylosis).

About 6 in 10 people die within 5 years after symptoms begin. It is often due to a stroke or heart attack.