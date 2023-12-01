Achilles tendon bursitis is inflammation of the fluid-filled sac (bursa) located either between the skin of the back of the heel and the Achilles tendon (called posterior Achilles tendon bursitis) or in front of the attachment of the Achilles tendon to the heel bone (called anterior Achilles tendon bursitis or retrocalcaneal bursitis).

Typical symptoms include swelling, warmth, pain, and a tender spot at the back of the heel.

The diagnosis is based on symptoms, an examination, and sometimes x-rays.

Treatment is aimed at relieving the inflammation and, depending on the location of the Achilles tendon bursitis, eliminating the pressure on the back of the heel.

The Achilles tendon is the tendon that attaches the calf muscles to the heel bone. Bursitis is painful inflammation of a bursa (a flat, fluid-filled sac that provides cushioning and reduces friction in areas where skin, muscles, tendons, and ligaments rub over bones).

Posterior Achilles tendon bursitis occurs mainly in young women but can develop in men. Walking in a way that repeatedly presses the soft tissue behind the heel against the stiff back support of a shoe can cause or aggravate the bursitis. Shoes that taper sharply inward toward the posterior heel (such as high-heeled shoes or pumps) can cause or worsen an enlargement of the bone of the back of the heel (called pump bump or Haglund deformity), which contributes to posterior Achilles tendon bursitis.

Anterior Achilles tendon bursitis (also called Albert disease or retrocalcaneal bursitis) can be caused by any condition that puts extra strain on the Achilles tendon. Injuries to the heel (such as those caused by stiff or poorly fitting shoes) and diseases (such as rheumatoid arthritis and gout) can also cause it.

Bursitis in the Heel

Symptoms of Achilles Tendon Bursitis Symptoms depend on the cause and location of the bursitis. Posterior Achilles tendon bursitis Early symptoms of posterior Achilles tendon bursitis may include redness, pain, and warmth at the back of the heel. Later, the top layer of skin may wear away. After several months, a bursa, which looks like a raised, red or flesh-colored area (nodule) that is tender and soft, forms and becomes inflamed. If posterior Achilles tendon bursitis becomes chronic, the bursa may become hard and scarlike. Anterior Achilles tendon bursitis When the bursa becomes inflamed after an injury or gout, symptoms of anterior Achilles tendon bursitis usually develop suddenly. When the bursitis develops because of other disorders (such as rheumatoid arthritis), symptoms develop gradually. Pain, swelling, and warmth develop at the back of the heel. People have difficulty walking and wearing shoes. A minimally red, swollen, tender spot develops on the back of the heel. When the inflamed bursa enlarges, the swelling spreads sideways to both sides of the heel.

Diagnosis of Achilles Tendon Bursitis A doctor's examination

Sometimes x-rays The diagnosis of posterior and anterior Achilles tendon bursitis begins with an examination. For posterior Achilles tendon bursitis, doctors look for a red or flesh-colored nodule. For anterior Achilles tendon bursitis, doctors squeeze the space between the tendon and the heel bone to see whether it causes pain. X-rays do not diagnose tendon bursitis, but doctors may do x-rays to rule out other causes of heel pain, such as a fracture of the heel bone or damage to the heel bone caused by rheumatoid arthritis or other inflammatory arthritis. MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) may be done to rule out other conditions.