Usually, symptoms develop gradually, and the disorder may not be noticed until iron accumulation is excessive. Often no symptoms appear until middle age or later. Sometimes the first symptoms are vague, such as fatigue or weakness, and may not be noticed or may be attributed to some other disorder. In women, symptoms usually start after menopause because of the loss of iron during menstrual bleeding and the increased requirement for iron during pregnancy.

Symptoms vary because iron accumulation can damage any part of the body, including the brain, liver, pancreas, lungs, or heart. The first symptoms, particularly in men, may be those of cirrhosis (due to liver damage) or those of diabetes (due to pancreas damage). Or, the first symptoms, particularly in women, may be vague and affect the whole body. Fatigue is an example. Liver disease is the most common problem. The following problems can also occur:

Bronze-colored skin

Heart failure (occasionally)

Joint pains, especially in the hands

Increased risk of liver cancer

Infertility

An underactive thyroid gland (hypothyroidism)

Chronic fatigue

In many men, levels of male hormones decrease. Erectile dysfunction may occur.

Hemochromatosis can worsen neurologic disorders that are already present.