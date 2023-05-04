Protein Disorders Causing Bruising or Bleeding

Hyperviscosity syndrome occurs when people have too large a quantity of certain blood proteins (immunoglobulins), most commonly due to blood cancers like macroglobulinemia or multiple myeloma. The excess immunoglobulins increase the thickness (viscosity) of the blood and cause it to move slowly through the blood vessels. Hyperviscosity syndrome limits blood flow to the skin, fingers, toes, nose, and brain. The blood vessels become overfilled with blood and may leak, causing discoloration of the skin.

Recurrent nosebleeds and bleeding from the gums are the most common symptoms, but heart failure or stroke sometimes occurs when blood becomes very thick. Doctors may do blood tests, including one to measure the viscosity of the blood.

People with symptoms due to hyperviscosity are treated with plasmapheresis. Plasmapheresis is a process in which blood is taken from the person and put through a machine that separates the blood cells from the liquid part of the blood (plasma). The plasma, which contains the disease-causing proteins, is discarded and the blood cells are returned to the person.

Chemotherapy also may be required to treat an underlying blood cancer.