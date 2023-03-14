Thomas M. Yuill, PhD
Fachgebiete und Expertise
- Diseases of Wildlife, Viruses and Virology
Ausbildung
- Doctorate: Wildlife Ecology, Veterinary Science, University of Wisconsin-Madison, Madison, WI
Ausgewählte Auszeichnungen, Errungenschaften und Publikationen
- John Letty Phelan Distinguished Service Award, UW-Madison Latin American, Caribbean and Iberian Studies Program
- Walter F. Rink Distinguished Professor Award in the School of Veterinary Medicine, 1991
- Richard Moreland Trylor Award for achievements in arbovirology
- ProMED Moderator, International Society for Infectious Diseases
- Fellow, American Society of Tropical Medicine and Huygiene
- Distinguished Service and Emeritus Awards by the Wildlife Disease Association
Kapitel und Kommentare für Manuals
Kommentare