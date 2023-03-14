skip to main content
MSD Manual
Thomas M. Yuill, PhD

Fachgebiete und Expertise

  • Diseases of Wildlife, Viruses and Virology

Verbindungen

Ausbildung

  • Doctorate: Wildlife Ecology, Veterinary Science, University of Wisconsin-Madison, Madison, WI

Ausgewählte Auszeichnungen, Errungenschaften und Publikationen

  • John Letty Phelan Distinguished Service Award, UW-Madison Latin American, Caribbean and Iberian Studies Program
  • Walter F. Rink Distinguished Professor Award in the School of Veterinary Medicine, 1991
  • Richard Moreland Trylor Award for achievements in arbovirology
  • ProMED Moderator, International Society for Infectious Diseases
  • Fellow, American Society of Tropical Medicine and Huygiene
  • Distinguished Service and Emeritus Awards by the Wildlife Disease Association

Kapitel und Kommentare für Manuals

Kommentare