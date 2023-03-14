James C. Watson, MD
Fachgebiete und Expertise
- Neurology, Pain medicine, Neuropathic pain, Spine Care
Ausbildung
- Medical School: College of Medicine, University of Cincinnati, Cincinnati, OH
- Internship: Internal Medicine, The Christ Hospital, Cincinnati, OH
- Residency: Neurology, Mayo Graduate School of Medicine, Mayo Clinic College of Medicine, Rochester, MN
- Fellowship: Clinical Neurophysiology/EMG, Mayo Graduate School of Medicine, Mayo Clinic College of Medicine
- Fellowship: Comprehensive/Interventional Pain, Mayo Graduate School of Medicine, Mayo Clinic College of Medicine
Zertifizierungen
- American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology – Neurology
- American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology – Clinical Neurophysiology
- American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology – Pain Medicine
- American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology – Neuromuscular Medicine
Ausgewählte Auszeichnungen, Errungenschaften und Publikationen
- Distinguished Service Award, American Academy of Pain Medicine, 2018
- Teacher of the Year, Pain Medicine, 2017
- Excellence in Teaching Award, Clinical Neurophysiology Technology Program, Mayo Clinic School of Health-Related Sciences, 2012
- Mayo School of Health Sciences Outstanding Physician/Scientist Educator Award, 2012
- Mayo Clinic School of Health-Related Sciences, Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science, Department of Education Administration
- Teacher of the Year by the Mayo Fellows ' Association in the Department of Neurology, 2011
- Top Educator Award - Internal Medicine Residency. 2009
- Over 55 articles in peer-reviewed journals
Kapitel und Kommentare für Manuals