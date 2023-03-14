skip to main content
B. Timothy Walsh, MD

Fachgebiete und Expertise

  • Psychiatry, Eating Disorders

Verbindungen

Ausbildung

  • Medical School: Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA
  • Residency: Psychiatry, Bronx Municipal Hospital Center, Bronx, NY

Zertifizierungen

  • American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology – Psychiatry

Ausgewählte Auszeichnungen, Errungenschaften und Publikationen

  • Founder and Former Director of the Columbia Center for Eating Disorders
  • Past President, Academy for Eating Disorders and the Eating Disorders Research Society
  • Chair, Eating Disorders Work Group for both DSM-IV and DSM-V
  • Author, editor, and co-editor of 5 books on adolescent health and eating disorders
  • Recipient of awards from the American Psychiatric Association, the Academy for Eating Disorders, the National Eating Disorders Association, and the Association for Behavior and Cognitive Therapies
  • Over 275 articles in peer-reviewed journals

