MSDMsd ManualAusgabe für Patienten
Search icon

Alexandra Villa-Forte, MD, MPH

Fachgebiete und Expertise

  • Rheumatology, Vasculitis

Verbindungen

  • Associate Professor, Department of Rheumatologic and Immunologic Disease; Staff Physician, Center for Vasculitis Care and Research
  • Cleveland Clinic

Ausbildung

  • Medical School: State University of Rio de Janeiro Faculty of Medical Science, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH
  • Fellowship: Rheumatology, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH
  • Master of Public Health: Northeastern Ohio University College of Medicine, Rootstown, OH
  • Advanced Fellowship: Vasculitis Care and Research, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH

Zertifizierungen

  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Rheumatology

Ausgewählte Auszeichnungen, Errungenschaften und Publikationen

  • Over 20 articles in peer-reviewed journals

Kapitel und Kommentare für Manuals