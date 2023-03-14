Maria T. Vazquez-Pertejo, MD, FACP
Fachgebiete und Expertise
Ausbildung
- Medical School: University of Valladolid Faculty of Medicine, Valladolid, Spain
- Residency: Anatomic and Clinical Pathology, Mount Sinai Medical Center of Florida, Miami Beach, FL
- Residency: Immunopathology, Jackson Memorial Hospital/Jackson Health, Miami, FL
Zertifizierungen
- American Board of Pathology – Anatomic Pathology and Clinical Pathology
Ausgewählte Auszeichnungen, Errungenschaften und Publikationen
- Fellow, American College of Physicians
Kapitel und Kommentare für Manuals