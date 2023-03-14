skip to main content
MSDMsd ManualAusgabe für Patienten
Search icon

Maria T. Vazquez-Pertejo, MD, FACP

Fachgebiete und Expertise

  • Pathology

Verbindungen

Ausbildung

  • Medical School: University of Valladolid Faculty of Medicine, Valladolid, Spain
  • Residency: Anatomic and Clinical Pathology, Mount Sinai Medical Center of Florida, Miami Beach, FL
  • Residency: Immunopathology, Jackson Memorial Hospital/Jackson Health, Miami, FL

Zertifizierungen

  • American Board of Pathology – Anatomic Pathology and Clinical Pathology

Ausgewählte Auszeichnungen, Errungenschaften und Publikationen

  • Fellow, American College of Physicians

Kapitel und Kommentare für Manuals