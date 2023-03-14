skip to main content
MSD Manual
Andrea D. Thompson, MD, PhD

Fachgebiete und Expertise

  • Cardiovascular Disease, Critical Care Cardiology, Genetic Cardiomyopathies

Verbindungen

Ausbildung

  • Medical School: University of Michigan Medical School, Ann Arbor, MI
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, University of Michigan Hospitals and Health Centers, Ann Arbor, MI
  • Fellowship: Cardiovascular Disease, University of Michigan Hospitals and Health Centers, Ann Arbor, MI
  • Doctorate: Chemical Biology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI

Zertifizierungen

  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Cardiovascular Disease

Ausgewählte Auszeichnungen, Errungenschaften und Publikationen

  • Over 20 articles in peer-reviewed journals

Kapitel und Kommentare für Manuals