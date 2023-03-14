George Thanassoulis, MD, MSc
Fachgebiete und Expertise
- Cardiovascular disease, Genomics
Ausbildung
- Medical School: University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario
- Residency: Internal Medicine, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario
- Fellowship: Cardiology, McGill University, Montreal, Quebec
- MSc in Epidemiology and Biostatistics: McGill University
- Post-doctoral Fellowship in Preventive/Genomic Cardiology, Framingham Heart Study
Zertifizierungen
- Internal Medicine and Cardiology, Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada
Ausgewählte Auszeichnungen, Errungenschaften und Publikationen
- Over 130 articles in peer-reviewed journals
Kapitel und Kommentare für Manuals