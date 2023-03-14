skip to main content
Stephen Brian Sulkes, MD

Fachgebiete und Expertise

  • Pediatrics, Developmental-behavioral pediatrics, Neurodevelopmental disabilities

Verbindungen

Ausbildung

  • Medical School: Boston University School of Medicine, Boston, MA
  • Residency: Pediatrics, SUNY Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse, NY
  • Fellowship: Developmental Pediatrics, Boston Children's Hospital, Boston, MA

Zertifizierungen

  • American Board of Pediatrics – Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics
  • American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology – Neurodevelopmental Disabilities

Ausgewählte Auszeichnungen, Errungenschaften und Publikationen

  • Fellow, American Academy of Pediatrics
  • Outstanding Pediatric Faculty Teaching Award, 2000, 2001

