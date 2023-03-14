Stephen Brian Sulkes, MD
Fachgebiete und Expertise
- Pediatrics, Developmental-behavioral pediatrics, Neurodevelopmental disabilities
Ausbildung
- Medical School: Boston University School of Medicine, Boston, MA
- Residency: Pediatrics, SUNY Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse, NY
- Fellowship: Developmental Pediatrics, Boston Children's Hospital, Boston, MA
Zertifizierungen
- American Board of Pediatrics – Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics
- American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology – Neurodevelopmental Disabilities
Ausgewählte Auszeichnungen, Errungenschaften und Publikationen
- Fellow, American Academy of Pediatrics
- Outstanding Pediatric Faculty Teaching Award, 2000, 2001
Kapitel und Kommentare für Manuals
Kommentare