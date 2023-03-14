skip to main content
Jan J. Stokosa, CP

Fachgebiete und Expertise

  • Prosthetics

Verbindungen

  • Chairman
  • American Prosthetics Institute, Ltd
  • Clinical Director
  • Stokosa Prosthetic Clinic

Ausgewählte Auszeichnungen, Errungenschaften und Publikationen

  • Fellow, American Academy of Orthotics and Prosthetics
  • Crain’s Health Care Hero 2020
  • Distinguished Practitioner, American Academy of Orthotics and Prosthetics
  • United States National Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame
  • Outstanding Professional, Michigan Rehabilitation Association
  • Stokosa JJ: Prosthetic Fitting and Management of Lower Extremity Amputees, in Haimovici’s Vascular Surgery, 6th Edition, New York, Wiley, 2012.
  • Stokosa JJ: New Developments in Prosthetics, in Lower Extremity Amputation, Philadelphia, WB Saunders, 1989.

Kapitel und Kommentare für Manuals