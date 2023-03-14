Patrick J. Shenot, MD
Fachgebiete und Expertise
- Urology, Neurourology, Voiding Disorders
Ausbildung
- Medical School: The School of Medicine at Stony Brook University Medical Center, Stony Brook, NY
- Residency: General Surgery, Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals, Philadelphia, PA
- Residency: Urology, Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals, Philadelphia, PA
- Fellowship: Neurourology, Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Philadelphia, PA
Zertifizierungen
- American Board of Urology
- American Board of Urology – Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
Ausgewählte Auszeichnungen, Errungenschaften und Publikationen
- Fellow, American College of Surgeons
- Dean’s Award for Excellence in Education, Thomas Jefferson University,2015
- Philadelphia Magazine's Top Docs, 2008-2021
- Over 40 articles in peer-reviewed journals
Kapitel und Kommentare für Manuals