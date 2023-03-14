skip to main content
MSDMsd ManualAusgabe für Patienten
Search icon

Michael J. Shea, MD

Fachgebiete und Expertise

  • Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease

Verbindungen

Ausbildung

  • Fellowship: Cardiovascular Disease, University of Michigan Health, Ann Arbor, MI
  • Medical School: University of Michigan Health, Ann Arbor, MI
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, University of Michigan Health, Ann Arbor, MI

Zertifizierungen

  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Cardiovascular Disease

Ausgewählte Auszeichnungen, Errungenschaften und Publikationen

  • Fellow, American College of Cardiology
  • Fellow, American College of Chest Physicians
  • Over 74 articles in peer-reviewed journals
  • Fellow, American College of Physicians

Kapitel und Kommentare für Manuals